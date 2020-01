LANSING (WLNS):

One of the Harlem Globetrotters made some children’s day at Sparrow Hospital today.

The Globetrotters visit comes just ahead of their performance in Grand Rapids Jan. 26.

Hoops Green is the fifteenth woman in the team’s 90 plus year history and is part of the team’s Smile Patrol Program.

This program sends out Globetrotters to more than 150 children’s hospitals nationwide each year.