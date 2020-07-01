Harper’s Restaurant and Brewpub COVID-19 tracker

Tuesday, June 23: At least 14 people who recently visited Harper’s Restaurant & Brew Pub June 12-20 have tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Wednesday, June 24: At least 25 COVID-19 cases linked to East Lansing Bar, later updated to 34 linked cases

The Ingham County Health Department first advised people who were at the East Lansing establishment June 12-20 to watch for symptoms of the respiratory disease.

All of the people with cases linked to Harper’s are between the ages of 19 and 23. Approximately half are connected to Michigan State University (MSU). Some have permanent residence in other Michigan counties. The increase in Ingham County COVID-19 cases reported for June 22 was the largest the county has seen since May 27.

Thursday, June 25: The Ingham County Health Department urges anyone who visited Harper’s June 12-20 to self-quarantine as COVID-19 cases reach 43.

Harper’s restaurant owners respond to COVID-19 linked cases with new safety measures

In the statement, the owners said they have temporarily closed and are investing in new air filtration technology as well as a virtual line management app to mitigate the city sidewalk lines.

Harper’s owners announced they will provide free face masks for all customers and operate at a 50% capacity.

Friday, June 26: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to Harper’s Restaurant and Brew Pub has climbed to 73

According to the Ingham County Health Department none of the people who tested positive are hospitalized.

The age range of the cases is 16-28, with 21 being the average age.

Saturday, June 27: At least 85 cases of COVID-19 have now been linked to Harper’s, including five 5 confirmed secondary cases of people who were not at Harper’s

Sunday, June 28:

Monday, June 29: All Ingham County restaurants must reduce capacity because of Harper’s Restaurant

Executive Order 2020-114 restricts restaurants to not only be at 50% capacity, but also less than 75 customers. The new limitation directly affects establishments with capacities of more than 150.

“Large crowds are difficult to control,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “By allowing no more than 75 people, restaurants and bars will be better able to enforce social distancing and the use of masks and face coverings. I strongly encourage all bars and restaurants to strictly enforce safety measures and to do all they can to help stop the spread of coronavirus in our community.”

Those who disregard the order could be subject to a misdemeanor that includes up to 90 days in jail as well as a fine of up to $200.

Leroy’s Classic Bar & Grill announced on Facebook that the restaurant was temporarily closing down after someone in the restaurant had tested positive for COVID-19.

Today Leroy’s attorney released a statement confirming that person was an employee who was also working at Harper’s in East Lansing, a business with at least 107 coronavirus cases linked to it.

Tuesday, June 30: 118 COVID-19 cases linked to Harper’s Restaurant and Brewpub in East Lansing

Of the 118 total cases, 104 are primary cases and 14 are secondary, which means 14 people who were not at Harper’s caught it from someone who went to the bar.

Wednesday, July 1: Whitmer order closes indoor service at bars throughout lower Michigan

133 COVID-19 cases linked to Harper’s Restaurant and Brewpub