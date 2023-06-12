LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan restaurant industry was hard hit during COVID, but one source told 6 News, everyone is clawing their way back to the new normal, but they aren’t there yet.

The industry leaders lament having those idyllic days in the restaurant industry before COVID before it wreaked havoc on owners and employees, not to mention millions of customers who were locked out from their favorite eatery.

The industry is still down 25,000 jobs from the 300,000 it lost.

“At one point we are at 300,000 jobs down. We are clawing our way back but it is a different industry than it was before the pandemic,” said Justin Winston with the Michigan Restaurant Association.

In addition to losing workers, many owners headed to the unemployment line as the beer and food stopped flowing for good as they shuttered their businesses.

“Over 2,000 restaurants closed and we are getting them back. we are optimistic about what we see. we are not quite back to where we were but we are on that trajectory and more than halfway there,” said Winston.

The industry has lured more workers back by doubling their salaries and providing more training designed to keep them in this career, but many owners could not do that as they closed again.

“If you were on the edge that level of inflation that quickly came on put a lot out of business,” said Winston.

The state reports it is still down 30,000 employees statewide from pre-pandemic times and 25,000 of those are in Mr. Winston’s line of work.