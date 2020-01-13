Haslett community grieves after high school principal passes

A community is remembering a man who dedicated his life to shaping young lives.



Bart Wegenke was the Principal at Haslett High School.



“He was fearless, the high school was in great shape with him.” Said Tom Mcintosh, Former co-worker.



Many people say Principal Bart Wegenke was well-known and loved in Haslett.



He was a role model for many.



“He loved the kids, treated them quite well fair, but he kept a tight ship at the high school.” Mcintosh added.



Tom Mcintosh worked with Bart for 15 years.



“I was coaching wrestling at the high school and he came in one day, and said Mac I think I can take you down. I said okay give it your best shot, he did and went down. He got up and we just laughed. But that’s what Bart was about.” Said Mcintosh.



People in the community say the only word to describe the news is “shocking.”



“You would have never known anything was wrong and then all of a sudden shock comes out that he had cancer and he passed away. It was just so sudden.” Said Dan Reed, Parent of Student at Haslett High School.



“He was a guy everyone respected and loved..it was that easy.” Mcintosh added.



“He will be greatly missed.” Said Mcintosh.



Several people around town, say they are keeping his family in their thoughts and prayers.



The Wegenke family has asked that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Haslett Public Schools Memorial Fund in Bart’s name and/or donations of backpacks and school supplies to be used to help students in our district.



The family has also asked the community to respect their privacy at this time as they grieve the loss of their husband and father.



The visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Estes-Leadley Funeral Home in Lansing. The funeral will be held on Saturday, January 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Resurrection in Lansing.



Trained professionals will be available on Monday, and through the remainder of the week, for our students and staff who knew Bart or who need support.



Your child may also need additional support at home.



Superintendent of Haslett Public Schools, Steven Cook says:



“Bart’s passion was making sure “all” students were successful – Haslett High School’s graduation rate was 97.5% last year.”



“He was always very visible in his building with students and staff. He made it a point to try to visit every classroom every day.”



“Bart was not afraid to challenge students and staff to reach their highest potential.”



“He was an excellent leader and contributor to our administrative team.”