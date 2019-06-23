Haslett man ID’d as victim in Barry Co. double homicide

by: The Associated Press, Aaron Jordan

ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP/WLNS) – Sheriff’s officials say two men have been fatally shot in western Michigan.

Authorities say 21-year-old Bryce DeGood of Haslett and 73-year-old Gary Peake of Allegan County were found dead Friday afternoon of gunshot wounds in Barry County’s Orangeville Township. Peake was found in a home and DeGood by a road.

Sheriff Dar Leaf says a man believed to be the shooter is in custody but officials aren’t releasing his name until he is arraigned.

Witnesses told WOOD-TV that they spotted DeGood lying in a ditch and tried to help but a man pointed a gun at them and told them to leave. One of them called 911.

