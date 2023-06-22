LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Who should be responsible when your car is damaged inside a car wash?

Well, a woman from mid-Michigan is learning the hard way.

“I just went back home got out of the car looked around the car and to my surprise my whole back windshield was just gone,” said the car’s owner, Natasha McMullen.

McMullen says on May 19 she bought a car wash at the Speedway on Marsh Rd. in Haslett.

“We get into the car wash two or three minutes into the car wash I hear a loud banging and my son was like oh my god the window the window. His dad was in the car and he was like your window is getting shattered,” she said.

McMullen says that when she notified the staff at the Speedway she was told to reach out to corporate.

A few weeks later she heard back and didn’t like what they had to say.

“It said were not basically going to take responsibility for the damages and were sorry that it happened to you but there is nothing we can do.”

Outside the car wash is a sign, saying that the company won’t be responsible for any damages caused by the wash.

“It doesn’t say anything about not covering glass damage it says body of the car the windshield wiper. Yes, my windshield wiper got taken off my car but your machine banged my windshield wiper into my back of my car,” said McMullen.

McMullen said after a month of dealing with corporate, she’s stuck with a $400 bill to replace her window.

She says it isn’t fair.

“Even if it wasn’t their insurance or something maybe the store like somebody should be held accountable for this. My insurance can’t cover it they said it’s not covered under there so now I’m stuck having to figure out how to pay for this damage.”