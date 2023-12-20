HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) – Wednesday, Dec. 20, is the first day high school football seniors can sign their National Letter of Intent to play college football.

One of the top players in Michigan’s Class of 2024 is Haslett running back Nakai Amachree, who has been committed to Bowling Green since July.

At his home, with family and friends in attendance, Amachree officially signed to be a Falcon.

Haslett’s Nakai Amachree made it official this morning with @BG_Football!



The standout running back had 28 touchdowns during his senior season and plans to enroll in the summer. Hear from him tonight on @WLNS. pic.twitter.com/BBdL0b1FBz — Ian Kress (@ian_kress) December 20, 2023

This past season, Amachree had 2,165 all-purpose yards and 28 touchdowns, and helped Haslett win its first district title since 2005. He also set the school record for rushing touchdowns in a game (6) and rushing yards in a game (345).