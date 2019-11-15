Have a few minutes to spare? These firefighters can cut a car in half

It’s a combination that is sure to be a winner: two teams of firefighters, big power tools and two junk cars.

That all adds up to the annual competition between firefighters from the Meridian Township Fire Department and the East Lansing Fire Department to see which team could cut a car in half fastest.

The DeWalt Great Divide Car Cutting Contest is held at the Home Depot in Okemos and the sparks were flying today.

Both teams cut their car in half in less than three minutes.

There’s more at stake then just bragging rights. The winning team gets a DeWalt power tool for the department.

