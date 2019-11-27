Have you seen these 2 people?

DeWitt Twp, Mich — DeWitt Township Police are asking for help in identifying two people who police say used a DeWitt resident’s credit card.

On Wednesday, a DeWitt Township resident in the Clinton Village Two subdivision (off E. Stoll Rd and Boichot Rd) reported that their vehicle had been broken into overnight.

In the break-in, the credit card was taken and used at the Home Depot on Waverly Rd.

The two individuals featured in the photos used the victim’s card, according to police.

If you have any information on them, please contact the DeWitt Twp. Police at 517-669-6578 or at dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.