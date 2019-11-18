Have you seen these 2 people?

Meridian Township Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for two people with multiple felony warrants.

John Joseph Dedyne, 52, is 5’7″ and 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Brooke Danielle Saumier, 28 is 5’3″ and 145 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Both are wanted for multiple felony warrants out of Meridian Township and have outstanding warrants from surrounding jurisdictions.

Anyone with information on John or Brooke’s whereabouts is asked to contact Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or submit a tip to the Meridian Township Police website page.