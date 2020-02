Lansing Police are asking for your help in finding a man they say is wanted on a parole violation and is also a suspect in a burglary.

Ahmad Ross, 37, has been featured in one of our 6 News Crime Stoppers reports last month.

He is also a suspect in a burglary at a south Lansing business.

Ross is described as 5’8″ tall and weighs about 195 pounds.

If you have any information about Ahmad Ross, please contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.