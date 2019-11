LANSING — The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in searching for a runaway/ missing teen.

Lennon Giovanni Teed is 16-years-old, 5’8″ and 125 lbs. He was reported as a runaway out of Lansing.

He also has a state wide “order to apprehend/ detain” signed by a Lansing judge.

If you have any information on Lennon Giovanni Teed, please call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600. You can also Facebook message the Lansing Police Department here.