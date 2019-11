Meridian Twsp, Mich., —

The Meridian Township Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual wanted for questioning in a recent retail fraud case.

Anyone able to identify the person is asked to contact Officer McConaughy at 517.853.4800 (Reference Case 19-5397).

A previous version of this article read that anyone able to identify “the suspect” is asked to contact the officer. It has been updated to read “the person.”