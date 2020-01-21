Closings & Delays
Have you seen this vehicle?

Michigan

by: Megan Schellong

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING (WLNS):

The Lansing Police Department is asking for your helping in identifying a person involved in a burglary at a local business.

The burglary occurred at the 700 block of Lake Lansing Rd.

Two suspects arrived in the car featured in this image. One exited the car and took items from the business. Both of the people leave the scene in the same car.

A detective is looking to identify both suspects and the car.

Call the Lansing Police Department if you have more information: 517-483-4600.

