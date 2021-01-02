Hawk Island Snow Tubing Park reopens for the 2021 season

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Hawk Island Snow Tubing Park opened its 2021 season today, and Mid-Michigan came out to have some fun.

Lauren Quealy came with her parents and two sisters. She said going down the hill was scary in the beginning, but after a few dozen times it was a piece of cake.

“At first I got like so much butterflies and then I started getting used to it,” Quealy said.

For Christina White and her two kids, this was the breath of fresh air they needed. They had COVID-19 just three weeks ago.

“I mean, it just feels great. It feels great to be outside to be out of the house of those walls.. so it’s just a wonderful feeling,” White said.

White’s daughter, Zarrieya Paris, also enjoyed the time outdoors. She said it felt great to be running around in the snow because a few weeks ago she couldn’t even muster up the energy to leave her room.

“When I had COVID it was so bad to the point where I couldn’t even get out of my bed. So when I went outside it was just a fresh feeling,” Paris said.

Another family enjoying Hawk Island was Shavia Murphy’s. It was Shavia’s 38th birthday. She said she couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate.

Shavia said her favorite part was, “watching my son fall down the conveyer belt.”

Christina Estrada is a manager at the park. She said planning your visit to Hawk Island is different this year.

“We have a limited amount of tubes that are available so that’s why we want people to get online first. Because spots are filling up pretty quickly, so check it out before you come so that way you don’t have to deal with the long lines or the crowds,” Estrada said.

Estrada said the snow tubes are already booked about two weeks out. If you want to hit these snow-covered hills, hit the computer first, and book your tube.