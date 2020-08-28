Health department announces $25 million for personal protective equipment for frontline workers

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) A $25 million grant program for personal protective equipment (PPE) will allow medical facilities and other providers to keep their staff and patients safe, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced.

The grant will assist facilities facing increased costs for PPE as they provide critical services to Michiganders during the COVID-19 pandemic. This grant program is funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“Our frontline workers put their lives on the line every day to save lives and protect us from COVID-19, and it’s crucial that we continue to ensure their access to personal protective equipment,” said Governor Whitmer. “This grant program will put CARES Act dollars to use and help us protect our brave frontline workers, their patients, and their families from the spread of this virus. This is a good start, but we still need the president, Mitch McConnell, and the U.S. Senate to do the right thing and pass a bipartisan relief package that provides support for our families, frontline workers, and small businesses.”

The Michigan PPE Grant Program provides funds to eligible Michigan health and human services providers to cover costs for up to 90 days of PPE for frontline employees. Eligible facilities include long-term care facilities, dialysis centers, outpatient medical facilities, home health care providers, dental offices, pharmacies, EMS providers, funeral and mortuary services, long-term acute care hospitals, and residential congregate facilities. A full list of eligible provider types and qualifying purchases can be found in the program Frequently Asked Questions.

Grant awards of up to $250,000 will be made based on the number of client-facing workers at each facility.

Applications will be accepted through Tuesday, Sept. 8. The application is available on the Michigan PPE Grant Program webpage.

Information around the COVID-19 outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.