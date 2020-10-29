Health department announces new changes in extended emergency order

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Due to the growing number of coronavirus cases, there are some new rules across the state.

From gathering sizes to restaurant and bar requirements, we’re here for you with what you need to know.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has extended and revised its epidemic order to help slow the spread of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Health officials with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said that they’re testing more.

And hospitalizations for COVID-19 have doubled over the last three weeks and the state death rate has increased for five consecutive weeks.

One of the biggest changes coming from this extended emergency order is that indoor gatherings, such as weddings, parties and banquets were limited to 500 people, and now it is only 50.

Also, bars and restaurants have to take customers’ name and contact info in order to help with contact tracing.

There will also be a limit to just six people per table.

When asked why a shut down was not being considered, the director of the state health department, Robert Gordon said they do not think it is necessary because of how much more they know now, compared to when the pandemic began.

“We know about the power of masks and that enables people to engage in a range of activities that weren’t possible then, so I do think we are better positioned by the science and by the experience to live fully or live more full in a way that we couldn’t in March.”

The entire state is now in phase 4, including the northern regions.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun from the state’s health department said they are tracking 446 new or ongoing outbreaks across the state.