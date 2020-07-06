Health department finds no link between COVID-19 cases and protests so far

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– As health officials continue to track COVID-19 cases statewide, the Ingham County Health Department says they have not seen a link between cases of the virus and protests in recent months.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says her department, which covers the state Capitol, has not seen any increased trends related to protests. The Capitol has been the site of multiple protests since the spring.

