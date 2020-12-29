Health experts weigh in on Covid-19 2021 outlook

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—It’s been more than nine months since Doctor Vivek Kak saw his first Covid-19 patient. Now, with the new year just days away, Jackson is seeing a positivity rate above 10%. That’s one of the highest in the state.

“That I think has been not unusual for my setting especially considering the patients that we have been seeing. We haven’t been doing a good job of socially isolating ourselves,” said Infectious Disease Specialist at Henry Ford Health Systems, Dr. Vivek Kak.

It’s a rate experts worry could grow even higher in the next few weeks.

“I think until January ends, I still have my radar up that we are going to see more patients,” said Dr. Kak.

However, health officials say there is optimism. Two vaccines are out, and health care workers are already getting doses. In Hillsdale, the hospital received its first batch last week, and while they did see a spike in November, they say cases numbers are dropping and significantly.

“Two weeks ago, for example we had 12 as our 7-day average, and as of this last week we had seven so that’s almost dropped by half,” said Director of Marketing and Development for Hillsdale Hospital.

Even as vaccine production continues, and case numbers drop in the state, health experts warn this is not the time for people to let their guard down.

“In all of that time we are going to still ask people to still quarantine, still stay six feet a part, still wear masks, and still continue what you are doing, and staying on that course,” said Health Officer for the Jackson County Health Department, Rashmi Travis.

It’s a path Doctor Vivek Kak says will continue until vaccines are widely available, and that will require patience.

“It’s going to take us time to get our act together. I suspect it’s probably still going to be sometime in June, July before everyone gets vaccinated. That’s one, the second is obviously the production of the vaccines, and the numbers also requires some time.”