Health officials: COVID-19 cases top 74,000 in Michigan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – State officials confirmed 74,152 total coronavirus cases and 6,126 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan.

That is an increase of 489 cases and seven deaths from yesterday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number today.

Sunday, the department confirmed 73,663 cases and 6,119 deaths.

As restaurants struggle to reopen, there is a bizarre story out of the Ludington area.

A restaurant there lost thousands of dollars in sales after a busboy said he had COVID-19, but the employee simply wanted a day off and lied.

David Hritco is manager of Timbers Seafood and Steakhouse in Ludington. Hritco says it’s “heartbreaking.”

The restaurant closed Friday and Saturday.

The timing was terrible for the restaurant, which is trying to recover during the peak summer season after months of being closed.

Hritco says the employee confessed to the lie Saturday night.

The manager says it’s now a matter for Ludington police.