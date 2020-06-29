Health officials provide free opioid overdose medication throughout Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Community organizations can now request a medication that reverses opioid overdoses for free from state health officials.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launched an online portal to request free naloxone.
In 2018, opioid overdoses killed 2,036 Michigan residents or an average of five people every day.
A recent study found that only 25% of individuals using opioids in southeast Michigan had access to naloxone.
“Getting naloxone into the hands of people who are most likely to be able to save a life is important,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS.
The portal is available to substance use treatment providers, non-profits, harm reduction organizations, jails, first responders, local governments, and small businesses. Individuals who use drugs, their families and friends, as well as others who may witness and respond to an overdose can also request naloxone for free using a separate online service.
