Health officials report 80 percent of positive COVID-19 cases have recovered

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting people 80 percent* of the positive cases of COVID-19 in the state have now recovered from the virus.

That’s 49,290 cases out of today’s 61,084 cases.

Statewide, just more than 1 million tests have been administered in both diagnostic and serology laboratories.

Today, the total confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan comes to 61,084 with 5,843 deaths. Compared to yesterday, there are 255 new confirmed cases and 20 new deaths.

Michigan, which was consistently in the top five to ten states with the most COVID-19 cases in April has now become one of the nation’s leaders in containing the spread of the virus, according to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who addressed the state in a news conference this week.

Even though Michigan’s case totals and deaths have been dropping, there are still occasional spikes, like the one on Thursday, when 26 new deaths were reported.

“Now is not the time to get complacent. We must continue to stay vigilant and flexible in order to reduce the chance of a second wave,” Governor Whitmer said in an issue of an executive order this week.

On this day, 25 deaths had been the most reported deaths due to COVID-19 since May 30, when there were 27.

Because the COVID-19 pandemic is not going away for a while, Gov. Whitmer has extended the State of Emergency to July 16.

“The aggressive measures we took at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic have worked to flatten the curve, but there is still more to be done to prevent a second wave,” Governor Whitmer said.

On June 1, she announced that most of the state would move to Phase 4 of the governor’s Start plan, allowing retailers and restaurants to resume operations.

On Monday, June 15, hair salons and other personal care services followed.

And on June 10, the Upper Peninsula and the region surrounding Traverse City were moved to Phase 5 allowing for the reopening of movie theaters, gyms and bowling alleys.

If current trends continue the rest of the state will be moved to Phase 5 by July 4.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

To view Executive Order 2020-127, click the link below:

*.As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available). The number of persons recovered on June 19, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to May 20, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.