Health officials to give away thousands of Narcan kits

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The number of deaths caused by drugs like heroin and prescription opioids has grown.

Six people die every day from these overdoses in the state of Michigan. In an effort to reduce the number of deadly overdoses, pharmacies around the state will give away thousands of Narcan kits on Saturday.

“We’re hoping that it will make the drug of Narcan available much more widely and especially let anyone who’s using substances or may know someone who’s using substances be able to access Narcan and have it on hand in case an overdose occurs, and really put in place a stronger prevention system,” says Andrea Taverna, senior advisor of opioid strategy for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Narcan is a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an overdose. The drug can cost anywhere from $20 to 140 dollars, depending on which version you buy. More than 50,000 kits will be up for grabs for free all over Michigan. You do not need insurance needed or ID to receive one. Health officials say it could be one of the biggest giveaways in the country.

There are training sessions led by licensed professionals on how to use Narcan. But you don’t need to be a licensed professional to use it in an emergency.

“It’s been going on for years now, far too long,” Taverna says of the epidemic. “But what we’d really like to do is turn the tide on the epidemic, turn another page, get the number of deaths and overdoses going down.”

We have a map of places you can find Narcan in the Seen on 6 section of our website.