Health, safety officials gather to discuss coronavirus; 2 people monitored for virus

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Ingham County health officials announced two people in the county are being monitored for coronavirus.

This was announced during a joint meeting with Lansing Mayor Andy Schor on Friday. Officials say they are making every effort to put the right resources in place to stop the spread of the virus, in the event that it comes to Michigan.

“We should be prepared for sustained community transmission,” Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says. “That’s the best approach at this point in time. And we are. Here’s our message: This is not a one-way street, we can push this virus back. Our action now, and importantly, your actions now, will determine the course of an outbreak in our community, should that happen.”

