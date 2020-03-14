Healthcare, residential facilities to limit visitors due to executive order as COVID-19 cases increase

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A new executive order is enforcing tighter security restrictions on health care facilities across Michigan.

The changes went into effect at 9 a.m. on Saturday. From today until April 5th, health and residential care facilities have to limit the number of visitors coming to visit patients. This also applies to juvenile justice facilities in the state.

Sparrow hospital officials say they’ve changed their policy to one visitor per patient per day. The visitor cannot have any symptoms of the virus. This does not include active caregivers and doesn’t apply to patients with grave illnesses or labor and delivery patients.

Doctors say these measures will help cut down on the potential exposure to patients and other people in these facilities to the coronavirus or any other illnesses.

“It’s important to understand that everybody who gets exposed or even a mild case who can spread the virus, we have the potential to spread it to two others,” Dr. Dale Jackson says. “So if all of us take into account those measures and all of us do our part, each and every one of us can be responsible for saving two to three to a whole bunch of lives. And if we all work together as a team and a community, we can stop this spread, slow it and help it to go away.”

Starting on Monday March 16th, those affected facilities will also have to screen anyone coming to visit for COVID-19 symptoms and for any relevant travel history before they go to patient care areas.