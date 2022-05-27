LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Memorial Day weekend, which means a lot of grilling and eating.

While there are many recipes out there, health officials say it’s important to grill healthy meat options too.

“Lean meats, fish, and chicken are all tasty when grilled,” Sarah Smith, Sparrow Hospital Registered Dietitian said. “Sturdy vegetables, like potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions, mushrooms, eggplants, peppers, and zucchini, are also good choices.”

According to Smith, when you grill meats, choose leaner cuts and trim off extra fat. She says the fat drippings and smoke may release chemicals that increase your risk of cancer.

Smith also says you can even grill many kinds of fruit such as pineapple, peaches, nectarines, apples, and plums.

When grilling meat, fish, or poultry, health experts say portion size matters. Experts recommend aiming for a 3- to 4-ounce piece per person.