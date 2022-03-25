LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — March is National Nutrition Month, and this year health experts are pushing the Nutrition Education and Information campaign forward with their new theme, a “World Full of Flavor”.
The campaign has three primary goals including: making informed food choices, developing better eating habits, and creating better physical activity habits.
National Nutrition Month has been going on for more than 50 years, it was created in the 1970’s by the American Dietetic Association.
The original purpose of this dedicated month was to reach the public through nutrition education messages, while promoting the profession of dietitians.
6 News spoke with Sparrow Hospital Dietitian Sarah Smith, who shared some tips on how people can develop more efficient eating habits.
Healthy Habits:
- Eating breakfast
- Making half of your plate fruit and vegetables
- Watch portion sizes
- Be active
- Get to know food labels
- Drink more water
- Order without ditching goals
- Slow down at mealtime
- Experiment with plant-based meals
“Celebrating flavors from cultures around the world is a tasty way to nourish ourselves and appreciate our diversity. We are all unique with different bodies, goals, backgrounds and tastes. A registered dietitian nutritionist can help you create healthy habits that celebrate your heritage and introduce you to new foods and flavors.”eatright.org
Smith recommended the following recipe’s from different cultures to give a try: