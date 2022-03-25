LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — March is National Nutrition Month, and this year health experts are pushing the Nutrition Education and Information campaign forward with their new theme, a “World Full of Flavor”.

The campaign has three primary goals including: making informed food choices, developing better eating habits, and creating better physical activity habits.

National Nutrition Month has been going on for more than 50 years, it was created in the 1970’s by the American Dietetic Association.

The original purpose of this dedicated month was to reach the public through nutrition education messages, while promoting the profession of dietitians.

6 News spoke with Sparrow Hospital Dietitian Sarah Smith, who shared some tips on how people can develop more efficient eating habits.

Healthy Habits:

Eating breakfast

Making half of your plate fruit and vegetables

Watch portion sizes

Be active

Get to know food labels

Drink more water

Order without ditching goals

Slow down at mealtime

Experiment with plant-based meals

“Celebrating flavors from cultures around the world is a tasty way to nourish ourselves and appreciate our diversity. We are all unique with different bodies, goals, backgrounds and tastes. A registered dietitian nutritionist can help you create healthy habits that celebrate your heritage and introduce you to new foods and flavors.” eatright.org

Smith recommended the following recipe’s from different cultures to give a try: