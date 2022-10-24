EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After a much needed week of rest, the Michigan State football team will be returning to the grid iron for the biggest game of the season.

The Spartans will hit the road and take the short journey down to Ann Arbor for rivalry week.

Mel Tucker spoke with the media Monday afternoon ahead of the showdown for the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

MSU is 3-4 on the season, but recently snapped a four game losing steak after beating Wisconsin in double-overtime.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Wolverines are still undefeated on the season and are rolling after easily taking care of Penn State at home.

The Spartans will be tasked with the challenge of stopping the two-head monster in the Wolverines backfield with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. Against the Nittany Lions, Edwards rushed for 173 and Corum rushed for 166.