Hearing over Livingston County judge's conduct continues

LIVINGSTON CO., Mich (WLNS) - Embattled Livingston County judge Theresa Brennan will be back in court today for a hearing into allegations of misconduct.

Monday, during day one of the hearing, Brennan took the stand.

According to our media partners at WHMI Brennan was soft-spoken and emotional on the stand.

The Judicial Tenure Commission is looking into the accusations against her.

Those include an affair she had with a key witness in a case she ruled on, failing to recuse herself from cases she had conflicts of interest in and using her court staff for personal business.

The hearing is expected to take two weeks.

Once it's done the judge in her case will issue an opinion to the state Supreme Court.

That court will decide whether to discipline Brennan.

