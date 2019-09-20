Hearse Fest gets new final resting place

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – Calling all ghouls from humble abodes, baying hounds, Transylvania Twisting Drac’s and sons as well as fun-loving zombies and wolfmen.



Catch on in a flash at the 19th Hearse Fest which is getting new life as it is moving on from Hell to Fowlerville.



Among the spooky sights to see at this graveyard smash is nearly 100 hearses from around the country as well as entertainment throughout the day, costume contest at noon, and world record hearse parade attempt at 6:00 p.m through Fowlerville.



“The Munsters” star Butch Patrick who played Eddie Munster will be the featured guest and he is bringing replicas of “The Munsters” Koach and Dragula car from the 60s TV show, according to our media partners at MLive.



The family-friendly event takes place this Saturday, September 21st at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. have nearly 100 hearses from around the country. It’s $2 for ‘spook’tators 16 and older.



This is the first year the event will be in Fowlerville because it simply became too big for Hell.