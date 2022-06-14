LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A heat advisory will be in place starting Tuesday, for both the greater Lansing and Jackson areas.

With temperatures jumping into the 90’s, safety officials want to help people stay cool.

Areas like Hillsdale are currently under an extreme heat advisory.

Here are some ideas and reminders officials are giving to make sure you’re not overheating.

Tips to stay cool and safe:

Stay inside

Don’t overwork yourself

Drink plenty of water

Be aware of how you’re feeling

Dress accordingly

Use air conditioners

Michigan.gov shows the difference between heat exhaustion and a heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion can make you feel dizzy, nauseous, sweat excessively, and have cramps.

If you find yourself in the middle of heat exhaustion, officials say to sit in a cool area and start hydrating.

Symptoms of a heat stroke include a throbbing headache, a strong pulse, and not sweating. Safety officials are advising individuals to see a doctor if they experience these symptoms.

Authorities suggest to check on elderly loved ones, prepare your pets, dress appropriately and look for cooling centers if needed.

If you do have a pool, you can always stay cool with that. However, officials say to take breaks and don’t stay in sunlight the entire day.