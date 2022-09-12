INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Police tell 6 News that three people were stabbed at Sycamore Village mobile home park in Mason.

Mason Police Chief Mark Wriggelsworth says all three people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A witness on scene told 6 News they saw two people who looked very bloody and were being helped by maintenance.

Wriggelsworth says they do not believe this was a random incident and the suspect has left the scene.

Officials are investigating and looking for the suspect.

6 News is at the scene and has spotted at least eight law enforcement cars and an ambulance that left.

That includes the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Michigan State Police, and the Mason Police Department.

One of the entrances to the park has been shutdown, while the main entrance is still open.

This story is ongoing and as soon as we get more information we will update you.