GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — There was a heavy police presence at the Meijer in Grand Ledge Thursday afternoon.

People were cleared out of the store and a large group gathered at the gas station nearby.

A person who was in the store said he was told to leave and the store would be closed for three hours.

The Michigan State Police, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Ledge Police Department and Fire Department were all on scene but have since started leaving.

6 News spoke to an associate at Meijer who said they were initially told to keep people off the property, but now workers are heading back inside and the store should be opening soon.

The scene started sometime before 11 a.m.









An ambulance was also seen leaving the store.

6 News has reached out to the Grand Ledge Police Department and they said ‘no comment at this time.’

Stay with 6 News as we are working to find more details from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office soon.