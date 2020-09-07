Heavy police presence in Jackson results in one person arrested

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – 6 News arrived on the 200 block of North Wisner and Norfolk Street around 11:45 A.M where there were about five police cars with officers searching in and out of a home.

Some police officers were walking out with envelopes.

6 News spoke to neighbors who say police have been at the scene since 4:00 a.m. this morning.

One neighbor says she did see police take someone away in handcuffs.

Details are limited, but we have calls to the Jackson Police Department.

6 News will keep you updated on air online and on our 6 News app.