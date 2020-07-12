Police: At least 5 people shot following a party at Towne Square Apartments in Lansing







(UPDATE 12:45 p.m.)– Police are still looking for details in a shooting that sent five people to the hospital early this morning. What they know so far is that it started at a party that had more than 100 people in the early hours at Towne Square apartment complex.

Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green says it was a dynamic situation and tells 6 News the shooting happened outside a building in the complex. More than a dozen cars were hit by bullets.

Investigators spent the morning marking the damage and talking to people who lived nearby.

“We’ll be leaning on our federal partners to assist us in this investigation as well,” Green says. “And at this point the community knows we need all the help we can get.”

After seeing so many people in one space with few masks being worn and little to no social distancing, Green says he’s concerned about so many people getting together in the middle of a pandemic– and wants to hold all of the people responsible accountable.

(UPDATE: 4:40 AM)

Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green tells 6 News five people have been shot following a large party with over 100 people in attendance near Towne Square Apartments.

Of the five people shots, 3 of them are woman aged 19, 21, and 26. The two males ages are 23 and 30. They have all been taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Three people were transported from the scene. One took their own transportation to Sparrow and the other went home then drove himself to the hospital.

LPD received multiple calls around 2:22 AM. As of now, there are no details on potential suspects.

Police are asking anybody who may be able to help to give them a call at (517) 483-4600.

(3:44 AM)

Lansing Police, Meridian Township Police, Ingham County Sheriff’s and multiple ambulances are on scene near Dunckel Rd. and E. Jolly Rd. by College Town Apartments.

Our 6 News crew is on scene trying to learn more information.