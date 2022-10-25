LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There is a heavy police presence on Grovenburg Road in south Lansing near Holt.

6 News is in the area and there are three Lansing Police cars and one Michigan State Police car.

In addition, there is a K9 on scene and law enforcement also has the area blocked off with yellow tape.

At this time it’s not clear why the officers are in the area, but they look to be gathered at one home.

6 News also saw two children being escorted into a neighboring home.

An officer on scene would not comment on the incident.

This is a developing story so stay with us as we continue to gather more information.