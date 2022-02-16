LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police tell 6 News there was one person shot on the 3500 block of Wainwright Ave. near Glenbrook Rd. in Lansing.

A police officer on the scene said they responded to a call for shots fired and when they arrived to the area they found an injured victim.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital, police say.

At this time we do not know the condition of the victim.

6 News was on the scene and there were at least a dozen police cars in the area.

Police had their guns drawn and were yelling at someone inside to come out.

Around 10:50 p.m. law enforcement started putting tape up around the scene.

6 News also saw at least eight people come out of a home with their arms up and police nearby.

At this time that is all the information we have and as soon as we learn more we will update you on air and online.