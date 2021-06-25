Heavy rainfalls impact farmers

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) — Local farmers were dealing with drought conditions for the past few months but this heavy dose of rain could actually do more harm than good for certain crops.

“It’s been challenging but you know it’s just now with the rain, we needed rain but do we need the rain they’re calling for nobody knows, probably not?,” said John Felzke, part-owner of Felzke Farm family business.



Now that meteorologists are expecting heavy rain through the weekend, Felze is concerned because it’s preventing him from picking his main crop.



“There’s a lot of fruit ripe out there and it will do is it will start to spoil because it’s too much water going on,” he said. “We had three great weeks of strawberry harvest. Now we only got a week left of harvest it’s our most critical week cause all the fruits ripe and now the rain is starting to set in.”



Crop experts say they were behind on 4 to 5 inches of rain compared to last year but with the huge amount coming in the next few days they need slow and steady rain to maintain the crop now.

“It will really help the crops because it has time to get down into the soil and get to the roots where it will really help the plant and it will also recharge that soil,” said Theresa Sisung, Michigan Farm Bureau Crop Specialist.



This rain should be great for crops like soybeans, alfalfa, and corn but too much can be a problem.



“Your other spring-planted crops they have open arms but there’s a limit to how much they can take to,” Felzke said. “We’re comfortably good now, It’s just something you have to watch and be prepared if you get an opportunity when you get a harvest set to begin to get in there.”

