Help find the 2019 Michigan Christmas tree
Michigan officially began the search for the right tree for the Capitol grounds
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Michigan’s Department of Technology, Management and Budget officially began the search for the right tree at the Capitol for the holiday season today.
“We are looking for help from Michiganders to select the perfect tree,” explained DTMB Director Trish Foster. “As people are traveling the state this summer we ask them to be on the lookout for that one tree that that would look great adorned in lights in front of the Capitol this winter.”
Whether it is a spruce or fir, to be considered a tree needs to be at least 60 feet tall with a maximum crown of 24 feet and maximum trunk diameter of 30 inches. The tree must have easy access to the road with no interference from wires and be available at no cost.
In the last 32 years, trees have come from across the state.
Individuals can nominate a tree by send their name, telephone number, a photograph of the tree, information about its size and location to ChristmasTree@michigan.gov
Nominations can also be sent by mail to:
Christmas Tree Search
Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget
Building Operations Division
P.O. Box 30026
Lansing, MI 48909
The deadline for tree nominations is Thursday, August 15th, 2019.
