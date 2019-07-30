Help shape Porcupine Mountains future

The public is invited to help shape future management planning at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in the western Upper Peninsula.



“Gathering public input is a critical component of the planning process,” said park management plan administrator Debbie Jensen.



At nearly 60,000 acres, Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park is Michigan’s largest state park. It’s home to 35,000 acres of old-growth forest, 90 miles of trails and 21 miles of Lake Superior shoreline.

Additionally, an emergency shoreline project will get underway Monday, August 5th to protect the main entry road on the east end of Porcupine Mountains Wilderness Park.



County Road 107 was built in 1935, but DNR officials are looking down the road for the public to help with a long-term solution.



“This shoreline protection project is an immediate response effort intended to keep wave action and storms from further eroding or undermining the bridge or roadway that collectively serves as the eastern gateway to the park,” said Eric Cadeau, DNR regional field planner.



Over the past several years, Lake Superior has been experiencing high water levels. Lake Superior’s water levels are forecasted to be at, or near, record high levels through April 2020.



“In addition to the high-water levels, County Road 107 is affected by wind and waves traveling from up to 170 miles away, which increases wave energy and heightens erosive impacts on the shoreline and the undermining of the road,” Cadeau said.