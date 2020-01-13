Help young victims who experienced trauma

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS)– Officers from different agencies spent a morning learning about trauma as part of an effort to show how it can affect people, including the officers themselves.

If there’s one thing J. Munley of the Mid-Michigan Trauma Collaborative hopes officers take away from the session, it’s the way traumatic events can affect anyone at any time.

“One of the things we’re trying to do is help people understand what trauma can do to a child’s brain,”Munley says, “and how that later on can come out in behaviors that a lot of law enforcement may be running into.”

Grand Ledge Police Chief Thomas Osterholzer says by learning how to recognize trauma in the field, they can better handle tough situations.

“Every time we go on a complaint, instead of focusing on it from a criminal aspect maybe take a step back and say is there’s other factors at work here,” Osterholzer says. “And that’s what I thought this training really brought out, that there may be a lot of other factors leading up to this actual event and can we do a better job of servicing our community by helping these individuals.”

One part of the training is called Handle with Care and helps officers learn to call on other agencies to make sure younger victims have all the support they need, especially in schools.

“You may experience behavior from this child that’s not normal and this is why,” Osterholzer says. “And then we can better deal with it when we’re aware with it. So again, it’s one of those [collaborative efforts] that bring in all kinds of different entities with law enforcement that help us do a better job.”