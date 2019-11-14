Helping end homelessness for former convicts

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — A group is meeting in Lansing to help tackle one of the toughest barriers people face after being locked up, homelessness.

Thursday’s housing summit is tackling challenges those with a criminal record face trying to secure housing in Michigan.

The group meeting are formerly incarcerated and homeless leaders along with potential landlords and state lawmakers. They’re gathering to identify local and statewide solutions to this problem.

Homelessness is not only impacting those who have been to prison or jail, but their families as well.

Marketing and development manager Laurel Burchefield said, “The average age of a child experiencing homelessness with their family in Michigan is 7 and these are children that are in families with parents who have been incarcerated.”

