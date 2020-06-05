Henry Ford Allegiance Health holds moment of silence to honor George Floyd

For eight minutes, and 46 seconds, (the amount of time Floyd was held down by a Minneapolis police officer) doctors, nurses, and other health care workers took a knee, and bowed their heads in silence.

The hospital says, as an organization, and as human beings this was something they knew they wanted to do.

“We’re partnering with White Coats for Black Lives. Which is a national recognition to celebrate, not only the life of George Floyd but to bring recognition to the lives that have been lost unfortunately to senseless killing,” said CEO of Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Paula Autry.

Autry says, seeing all her co-workers come together in unity was a special moment.

“We really take pride in our efforts to provide equity, and it’s just an honor for me to be a part of an organization here in Jackson, and Henry Ford Allegiance Health to join our health care colleagues to recognize that injustice in any way is not going to be tolerated.”

The hospital says they also hope today shows a commitment to care, compassion, and diversity.