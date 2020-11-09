Henry Ford Allegiance Health implements temporary COVID-19 visitor restrictions

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — If you are planning to visit a patient within the Henry Ford Allegiance Health system, here are some changes you need to know about prior.

Visitation is only allowed when necessary for the provision of medical care, the assistance of patients, the exercise of power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship, end-of-life visits, clergy visitation, or other situations as noted below or approved by Henry Ford Allegiance Health leadership.

Inpatient NICU/Special Care Nursery – One parent or guardian may visit at a time. Obstetrics – Patient’s partner/spouse and a doula/support person may accompany a patient. End-of-life and Hospice Patients – Number of visitors and visits, including visits by minors, are to be determined by patient’s care team.



Outpatient Surgery – One person is permitted to accompany a patient; the person must remain in the designated waiting area.

Outpatient Care – One visitor may accompany a patient when necessary for the provision of medical care, to support activities of daily living, when initiating a series-based treatment, or for the discussion of clinical care decisions.

Emergency Department – One visitor may join a patient once the patient is placed in an Emergency Department room.

Pediatric Appointments – Pediatric patients may have two parents or caregivers present. If the clinic cannot accommodate social distancing, parents will be notified in advance that only one parent may accompany the child.

Prenatal Visits – Patient’s partner/spouse may attend all prenatal appointments.

“The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has placed Jackson County at Level E, the highest category of risk. We see this reality reflected in the number of patients we are caring for whom have tested positive for COVID-19,” said Henry Ford Allegiance Health President and CEO Paula Autry. “As we move forward, we will continue to make all patient care decisions carefully and with the safety of our patients, community and team members as our top priority”.

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, November 9, Henry Ford Allegiance Health reported 47 inpatients in their hospital who tested positive for COVID-19. Infection prevention measures are in place to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 to other patients.

All Henry Ford Allegiance Health services and facilities are open and providing patient care at this time.

Henry Ford Allegiance Health (HFAH) is a 475-bed health system in Jackson, Michigan. HFAH complements traditional acute care services with primary and community-based to support patients across the health continuum at every stage of life. With its Level II Trauma Center, Henry Ford Allegiance Health provides comprehensive care for severely injured patients.