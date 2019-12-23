Henry Ford Allegiance Health implements temporary visitor restrictions

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Jackson, Michigan—

As flu activity is increasing in Michigan, Henry Ford Health System has implemented temporary visitor restrictions at its five acute care hospitals to protect patients, visitors and team members from the spread of flu illness.

Restrictions include:

Visitors must be 12 years of age or older.

Those with flu-like symptoms with scheduled appointments or procedures should wear a mask and maintain proper hand hygiene.

Visitors who have flu-like symptoms are asked not to visit a hospitalized loved one, family member or friend until their symptoms improve.

Visitor restrictions are in effect at:

“Flu activity is already at regional levels in Michigan and likely to worsen in the coming weeks,” says Betty Chu, MD, Henry Ford’s associate chief clinical officer and chief quality officer. “This is a preemptive measure we take every year to help minimize the spread of flu illness and to protect the health of our patients, families who come to visit their loved ones and our team members. A decision to lift the restrictions will be made at a later point based on flu activity.”

Dr. Chu reminds people that it’s not too late to get a flu shot.

Antiviral medicines are available to treat the flu and are most effective when taken within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms.