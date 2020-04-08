Henry Ford Allegiance Health is asking for unused medical supplies

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — Henry Ford Allegiance Health is asking for donations for personal protective equipment for its health care workers amid the nationwide shortage of medical equipment.

Donations of homemade masks, or other unused medical supplies or PPE, may be dropped off at the main hospital receiving dock at 205 N. East Avenue, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The receiving dock can be accessed via the drive furthest east on Michigan Avenue (near the parking structure). The dock is located to the left, after the parking structure ends.

Monetary donations can be given to the HFHS COVID-19 Emergency Needs Fund which provides for the needs of patients and employees as well as equipment and supply needs. An online donation form can be found at HenryFord.com/coronavirus.

Henry Ford Allegiance Health reports that 42 individuals being treated in their acute care hospital have tested positive for COVID-19; an additional seven inpatient individuals have pending test results. To date, a total of 14 positive COVID-19 HFAH inpatients have been treated and discharged.