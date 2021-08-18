Henry Ford Health experts weigh in on Covid-19 booster shot

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Doctors at Henry Ford Health are encouraging people with compromised immune systems to get their booster shots now.

“This is based on data that shows that as the duration of the vaccine gets longer and as the date from when we get the vaccine gets further away our immunity and defense system goes down, especially among those who are immune-compromised,” said Executive Vice President of Henry Ford Hospital, Adnan Munkarah, M.D.

Data from Henry Ford Heath says out of the breakthrough cases, at least half are people with compromised immune systems, but doctors say the need for a booster is not because the previous doses were ineffective.

“It’s just saying that we need to get another booster so that we can build the immune system to defend against Delta virus and other viruses,” said Dr. Munkarah.

The federal government is now recommending a booster shot 8 months after your second dose. Doctors here said they will be ready.

“We need to be a little bit patient because the science about the vaccines and this virus continues to evolve,” said, System Medical Director, at Henry Ford Health, Dennis Cunningham, M.D. “We will be prepared to administer booster doses to any of our patients or employees once we get the green light from the FDA and CDC.”

Adding, their research shows the added shot is safe and effective.

“The safety profile was very good, the same side effects were seen as the first two doses,” said Dr. Cunningham.

Boosters for people with compromised immune systems are readily available at pharmacies and grocery stores right now. Just make sure to get the same brand of dose as before.