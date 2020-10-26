Henry Ford Health launches Living with Autism workshop virtually

At home learning has become a familiar stress for many parents. For mom Jenny Stephens, whose son has autism, it’s a lot to figure out.

“At school, Tanner has all these extra teachers that help him, and you know he gets help in the special ed classroom, and he gets speech therapy, and then at home it’s just me,” said Stephens.

Doctor Johnson-Hooper has worked with children with disabilities for more than two decades. She says, she can feel the stress of her patients. To help, Henry Ford Health is providing their annual Michigan autism workshop virtually to help out parents with children with disabilities.

“Families are stressed. They are worried, they are really pulled to the brink you know, and it’s effecting parents ability to care for their kids,” said, Medical Director for Henry Ford Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities, Dr. Johnson-Hooper.

Experts say, having success at home starts with a routine and sticking with it.

“We do our homework here, you know now it’s play time, but really develop that structure, so that is will help give kids a sense of security, and they know what is going to happen,” said Dr. Johnson-Hooper.

Doctor Johnson-Hooper also says to take breaks.

“I would encourage that they are doing it in small chunks, and have opportunity for break.”

Stephens says, what’s worked best for her were visual aids, such as a timer.

“He could see the timer counting down to try to get him to stay focused just during that time, and once the timer went off, he knew he could have a break.”

The conference runs all week long. Everything is virtual, and can be watched at any time. There is a link below.

https://info.metroparent.com/living-with-autism-workshop