Henry Ford Health reveals new COVID-19 treatment study

The widely talked about drug Hydroxychloroquine is showing some significant signs of success in lowering the death rate in COVID-19 patients, that’s according to a new study by Henry Ford Health Systems.

“Of those patients that were treated with Hydroxychloroquine there was a 13% overall mortality rate, and the patients that were not treated with Hydroxychloroquine there was a 26% mortality,” said Division Head of Infectious Diseases at Henry Ford Health System, Dr. Marcus, Zervos.

Even President Trump is taking notice, and tweeting news about the study.

Dr. Marcus Zervos heads-up the research at Henry Ford Health. He’s been studying infectious diseases since 1986. He, and his team analyzed the data of 2,500 patients who were hospitalized beginning in March. The patients that were included were all over the age of 18 with an average age of 64, and all closely monitored. Doctor Zervos says, the key in their study was when the drug was taken.

“For Hydroxychloroquine to have a benefit it needs to be given before the patient suffers some of the severe immune reaction that can occur with COVID,” said Dr. Zervos.

Other doctors agree that the new research is helpful, but there is still a need for caution, and more in depth research with more randomized controlled trials.

“Certainly there needs to be more sites, and sometimes, you know drugs, and therapy’s need to go through multiple iterations of randomized trials before you really see what is effective,” said Emergency Medicine Physician at Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Dr. Alan Lazzara.

Doctors do not recommend using the drug outside of a hospital setting where the effects can be properly monitored. The hospital also says they will continue to run even more trials.