Henry Ford Health System sees small increase in staff vaccination rate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Henry Ford Health System announced last month that all of its employees will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccination. Recently, there have been protests outside many Henry Ford facilities in Metro Detroit.

Officials at Henry Ford say that the delta variant is spreading fast and now more than ever, people need to get vaccinated.

Currently, 41 health systems throughout the country have made vaccines a requirement for employees. Henry Ford Health Systems says after the mandate was announced, vaccination rates among staff members increased by two percent.

So far, 90% of physicians with Henry Ford are vaccinated. When asked if they are worried about losing employees due to their mandate, Henry ford says most of their employees are cooperating.

Bob Riney, President of Healthcare Operations and Chief Operating Officer has spoken out about employees obtaining vaccines,

“Our employees are increasingly getting scheduled for the vaccination… We do not believe we will be faced by significant numbers by the deadline September 10th… and our job is to make sure that number is as small as we can get it. Ideally, we would want to get it to zero but we know that that’s probably not likely. We don’t anticipate the huge numbers at the end of the day based on the conversations we are having with our team members.”

As for the current COVID trends in patients, doctors say 97% of their COVID patients who are hospitalized are unvaccinated.